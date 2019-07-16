I was saddened to read Michael A. Smith's vitriolic comments concerning Bolivar Peninsula residents and ferry passes ("State should reform corrupted ferry pass program," The Daily News, July 14).
As a part of Galveston County, we pay county taxes. We also contribute taxes to cover roads, schools and a fine college. We buy from Galveston merchants, spend money in restaurants, grocery stores, all types of shops, The Grand 1894 Opera House, movies and myriad other establishments. We utilize doctors, dentists, veterinarians, and donate to help the wonderful University of Texas Medical Branch facilities.
There are people on both sides of the pond that from time to time use medical passes for other than medical reasons. However, it's rather hard to judge who's in need by just looking at a car. An example of wasted spending is on the folks by the ferry who now and then open a hood to see if we have any weapons of mass destruction hidden in the motor.
Peninsula people are constant supporters of Galveston Island's endeavors. I do think Michael A. Smith should check all facts before asking Louisiana to annex the thriving and giving Bolivar Peninsula community.
Linda C. Elissalde
Crystal Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.