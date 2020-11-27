There are many reasons I'm voting for Craig Brown again for mayor, and I’d like to ask you to vote for him, too.
The first reason is that I trust his leadership and decision-making skills as evidenced by his work on the city council and as mayor pro tem. He had to make some tough decisions during our bad weather episode and was organized and kept us informed.
I trust his honesty to do what he thinks and to do what he says he will do. He's hardworking and has been responsive and open to constituents’ questions and concerns.
I know that Brown will continue to do a great job for us just as he has been doing a great job for the past six years. I hope that you agree that Craig Brown is our best candidate for mayor.
Judy Glaister
Galveston
