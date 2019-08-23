I wonder if anybody remembers what happened to Texas Bus Lines, which ran from Galveston to Houston. It would travel up state Highway 6 to Alvin and down state Highway 35 to Houston.
I used to ride it from Alta Loma as a child to Galveston to watch the picture show at the Martini and State (now The Grand 1894 Opera House) theaters. Just curious; this was in the mid-60s.
Marvin R. Brisbin
Santa Fe
