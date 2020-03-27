I welcomed the news on the return of the iconic trolley to the streets of Galveston ("One trolley returns after more than a decade," The Daily News, March 23).
I remember when I moved to Texas and my first visit to Galveston was memorable because I had the opportunity to see the city in the comfort and safety of the trolley ride.
Unfortunately, as you read further into that story, you find the negativity about costs of operation and seeming questioning the value of the trolley as a draw for tourism.
It would be helpful for the media and the "news" in particular to present a more positive view on the potential of creating a memorable and historical experience when visiting Galveston.
Bill Bonham
Dickinson
