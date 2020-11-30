On behalf of the Galveston Independent School District and Ball High School, we invite you to “Share Your Holidays” from 8 a.m. to noon Friday in the parking lot of the school at 4115 Ave. O in Galveston.
For the 40th consecutive year, we've taken the lead in organizing this event. Ensuring proper protocol in conjunction with the COVID-19 pandemic, all donors will remain in their vehicles, and students — wearing face masks — will pick up your contribution from your vehicle. In addition to the opportunity to drop off nonperishable food items, you’re encouraged to also consider monetary donations with checks made payable to the Galveston County Food Bank.
All contributions, both nonperishable food items and checks/cash donations, will stay in Galveston County and be administered and delivered by the Galveston County Food Bank.
I’m sure we can all agree: The need is greater than ever. We so appreciate your time and generous support in helping those in need have a nice holiday. For more information, contact Robyn Bushong, rbush1147@aol.com or 409-744-7848.
Thank you in advance for helping to make this year’s food drive the most successful ever.
Mike Dudas
Ball High School coordinator
40th annual ABC-13 “Share Your Holidays" food drive
