I bought a cellphone recently and had to show an ID. I went to a new doctor recently, as well, and had to show an ID.
I'm worried that there are millions of people who can't buy a cellphone or go to the doctor because they don't have an ID.
Herbert Frankovich
Texas City
You nailed it!!! Great Message, but some won't appreciate it as much as I do.
