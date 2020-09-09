One day I was sitting in the cemetery all alone. I asked Jesus to reveal himself to me. Suddenly, the clouds disappeared. The sun shined so bright that I could see myself in the marble of a tombstone I was sitting on.
I realized that Jesus had just showed himself to me. He showed me that He was in me. I was so amazed.
Jesus Christ is in each of us. We're all made in the image of Christ. The Lord speaks to each of us in special ways. We all need to spend more time with God. He's the answer we're each searching for. The scripture says "Greater is he whom is in me than he who is in the world."
My point is that life can be beautiful and simple. There doesn't have to be turmoil. God listens and so should we.
I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples.
Terry Segura
Bacliff
