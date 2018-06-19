Bring back our comics. I realize the change happened as a business decision, but it was short-sighted in that it hurts your primary readership, those retired or at least 50 and older.
Younger people get their news off the internet and some from television. My family has been subscribers for generations ... much further back even than the days of The Galveston Tribune.
Patrick Dispensa
La Marque
