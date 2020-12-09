I would like to endorse Roger "Bo" Quiroga for mayor of Galveston. I'm a Vietnam veteran who served our country faithfully, and I know that Quiroga comes from a great family that has lived and worked in Galveston for many years.
Quiroga, as in the past as former mayor, will not only work for all residents of Galveston, but he will stand up for the little man who's the cornerstone of this great island.
I urge for all residents of Galveston to help vote for him because it's the right thing to do. Quiroga stands for integrity and decency and his past experience as mayor will restore Galveston like it used to be — thriving at its best.
Remember voters, if you want Galveston at its highest pinnacle, vote for Quiroga.
Art Castaneda
League City
