In response to the letter by Bob Hern ("Military crosswalks are not appropriate honors," The Daily News, Oct. 8): I say, get over it Marine.
Do you not remember those days when we were hated for serving during a most unpopular war? Having to fly commercial airlines in civvies to avoid ridicule and conflict?
I remember them well.
Now when I'm out in public wearing a U.S. Marine Corps shirt or hat, I'm approached and thanked for my service with handshakes and hugs. It's really overwhelming to be appreciated now compared to then.
So, when we're honored with something as simple as a painted crosswalk I say "thank you."
I believe Hern is still angry about the treatment we suffered so many decades ago. I suggest he do as I did and visit The Vietnam Veteran's Memorial in Washington.
Semper Fi.
Sgt. Travis L. Williams Jr.
Texas City
