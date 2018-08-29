I'm a retired senior citizen, and a fortunate recipient who received a portable air conditioner from DSW Homes this summer. I want to thank them with all of my heart for your kindness. I only have two names; Steve and Carmen Mataro, thank you.
Additionally, I also want to thank every staff member of the company.
I was affected by Hurricane Harvey, and I knew then, and still believe by working together, accomplishments are being met.
Again, I sincerely thank everyone. I feel so blessed.
Rebecca Santos
Houston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.