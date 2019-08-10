I was outraged by the picture in the paper showing two white police officers on horseback, leading a black man tethered by a rope ("Photo of man being led by horseback officers draws outcry," The Daily News, Aug. 6). This image has set Galveston's reputation as a city with reasonable race relations back perhaps a whole century.
The picture has been published in every major newspaper in the country. So much for Galveston being a welcoming community.
If circumstances were so desperate that there was no other option for arresting this individual, why on earth didn't one officer dismount and walk with the suspect and allow the other officer to hold the reins of the second horse?
What were they thinking?
Daniel Klein
Galveston
