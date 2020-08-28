L. Davied Bond ("Letter propagated falsities about Biden, Harris," The Daily News, Aug. 26) needs to read the 25th Amendment, again. I referred to actions in paragraph one. Also, if he believes only those with an income of $400,000 will see a tax increase, he's sadly mistaken. I never got a paycheck from a poor man. Did he on a regular basis?
I sincerely believe liberals want to control who has guns. Study the history of Nazi Germany in the 1930s.
I was raised a Democrat and have voted for more Democrats than Republicans. I don't consider myself a Democrat, Republican or independent. I try to study issues and candidates, then I vote what I feel is best.
I respect Bond's rights to his opinions; I only ask that he respects my rights. There's room for all people to be able to voice an opinion without rancor and name-calling.
Let us agree to civil disagreements.
James Cleveland
Texas City
Editor's note: This letter might imply there was "rancor and name-calling" in L. Davied Bond's letter. There was not.
