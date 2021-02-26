I was recently diagnosed with cervical neck and spinal stenosis. I had been going to an orthopedic clinic for around two years with pain in my legs, feet, arms and hands. They took X-rays and thought that was sufficient enough to diagnose and treat me.
Unfortunately, the conditions began worsening, and I trusted that they were doing everything possible to assist me. It finally got so bad I decided to get a second opinion. At that time, I was asked by another physician if I had done an MRI. I said no. Immediately, I got three different MRIs on lumbar spine, cervical neck and thoracic mid-back.
It was determined that I was suffering from stenosis, which is a narrowed canal and decompression of the nerves. I then had surgery on my neck first to remove the disk and perform a bone graft with plate. Now I'm about to undergo a second surgery to perform a laminectomy to remove the disk in my lumbar spine and add a bone graft.
I cannot express enough how important an MRI is and can make a difference in your diagnosis and treatment.
Terry Segura
Bacliff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.