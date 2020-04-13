In response to the letter by Gary Miller (“President Trump has done a great job during pandemic,” The Daily News, April 9): Miller should fact check Trump’s discussions, as he would find that Trump routinely makes false or misleading statements.
Perhaps the most egregious is his continuous touting of an anti-malarial drug, hydroxychloroquine. This drug hasn't been through clinical trials, and most doctors warn against its use due to severe side effects, including death.
Governors are stating that the failure of the federal government to control and disseminate medical supplies from centralized federal facilities is resulting in states competing against one another for medical supplies. Trump, in fact, told Pence not to talk to a governor who didn't speak highly of Trump. His ego seems to require a bent knee prior to him assisting.
Ultraviolet light will suppress cell-mediated immunity. Herpes simplex is reactivated by sunlight. Certain papilloma virus types, with exposure to sunlight, leads to non-melanoma skin cancer. UV radiation emitted by the sun isn't intense enough to kill a virus. Trump fostered the false claim that warmer weather would weaken the spread of COVID-19.
Dr. Michael Gochfeld, professor emeritus at Rutgers University stated, “There is no consensus that spring or hotter climate will directly dampen the curve.”
Robert Narvaez
Texas City
(5) comments
There were no consensus for the Obama Administration to launch a campaign to KILL Osama Bin Laden, but that did not go to say by going in and killing his [censored] ..was the wrong thing to do![wink]
Many of us think Mr. GARY MILLER'S statements toward the performance of our President in these trying, and uncommon times were right on and accurate. If he had not closed the borders down timely, many thousands, maybe tens of thousands of Americans likely would be dead now! Lastly, I will say again this disaster, is not going to be the wherewithal needed for China and it's minions working on China's behalf here ....to remove a duly elected President by the people!![beam]
If you would have only waited another 24 hours, you could have included the Commander-n-Thief trying to rewrite the 10th Amendment on live television. That was right before he threw yet another third-grade hissy fit. Ya' just can't make this stuff up!!
"and most doctors warn against its use due to severe side effects, including death" If it were OTC and you took the drug at whim you'd be right. But taken under a doctor's supervision many doctors favor it. Every prescription drug has a side effect, even death. Haven't you heard those ambulance chaser commercials?
"Did you or a loved one suffer or died after taking the drug XYZ? Contact the law firm of Dewey Cheatham and Howe and we can get you millions."
Tens of thousands are dead; read the timeline about the briefings Trump ignored. The self-proclaimed war-time president allowed the explosion of the virus in the United States. As for the drug that Trump keeps touting, Brazil ended their experiment with it when the patients suffered heart problems.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.