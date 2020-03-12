The strain of the coronavirus, COVID-19, like the other strains, is a "cold" type virus. Like the common cold, there's no way to eliminate the virus forever. It finds a host and in 1 percent of the cases dies with the host, and the remaining 99 percent get over it.
The sad part about the stock market slide, cancellation of venues, government-mandated restrictions on citizen's participation in their daily lives and the nuclear reaction of fear and negativity from the Democrat media and their directors in Washington is the mushroom of fallout that has created havoc and panic countrywide. The Democrats' goal is only to destroy Donald Trump, and they care little for those who fall in that path.
I don't recall such panic for all of the previous 18 coronaviruses, but I do continue to see the Democrat biased mainstream media use the virus existence to further erode our founders' visions establishing the greatest country in the world. The years of Trump's presidency have been good to the citizens of the USA. He has been the right man for the job for the times. I see ample reason to continue to have faith in his leadership despite the driven, Democrat agenda.
George Christie
Galveston
Trump will be just fine. The silent majority will speak even louder than they did in 2016, and it will be even more fun to watch the liberals and socialist lose their collective minds yet again. Buy the good popcorn for election night. It's guaranteed to be a heck of a show!
[thumbup] E G Wiley
Yes sir Mr. CHRISTIE, Tell The Truth!! Trump Diesel got this situation in CHECK!!!! Lolo I'm getting ready for that thing! Y'all know what I mean! That 2021 Inaugural Address! Trump is my main man!! Allow me to let everybody in on a secret! Want to? Yeah, want to know why I call Trump "TRUMP DIESEL?" I do because NOTHING which gets on the tracks in front of a speeding Diesel Train will stop it, AND nothing or NOBODY, who get between Trump Diesel and the OVAL OFFICE Will stop him nor alter his path! NOTHING!!! Not the Fake Media, DEEP STATE, FBI, CIA, NSI, DNC, CRAZY BERNIE, Quid Pro Quo O'BIDEN, MUELLER REPORT, nor The CORONAVIRUS! So Stay Off The Tracks, The DIESEL .....is coming through! ( Unless You Want To Get On Board With The TRUMPITES!!!! [beam]
This letter sounds like gibberish.
Nope. Sounds spot on to me.
