Katherine Helmond passed away Feb. 23. She was a famous native of Galveston. I mourn her passing.
I was a freshman at Brown University trying to earn extra spending money on campus, so I was sent to Trinity Square Repertory to pick up tickets. When I arrived, they were doing tryouts for Arthur Miller's "Crucible," which was their first play.
The director asked if I had ever done plays. I was in all the plays in high school, so I tried out and got the role of Mercy Lewis.
That's when I met Katherine. She helped me with makeup and was just funny and helpful. As we were finishing the play she was already rehearsing for Shakespeare. What a talent. Don't know how she did it.
I have another story with her, but I've run out of space. Love you forever and love the memories.
Ludmila Fanelli
Galveston
