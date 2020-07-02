It’s good to see our mayor and city council treat this out-of-control pandemic as a public health issue. They made the tough choice requiring people to wear masks.
COVID-19 is not the flu but a disease that can leave long-lasting effects like lung and heart damage, and for some people, it can be deadly. Now we're seeing more young people get it.
As a nurse, I often had to wear a mask. I really didn’t like it, but I did it. I knew that I was protecting my patients. I also did it to protect myself and my family.
COVID-19 is a particularly nasty illness that we’re still learning about. Our doctors, nurses and scientists are coming up with forms of treatment. However, we won’t be out of the woods until we get a vaccine.
When we reopened our state, we set the stage for the pandemic to run rampant. We can change that. Wear a mask. Go back to social distancing. Wash your hands. This is the way to save lives and possibly keep our economy open.
Marcey Casey
Galveston
