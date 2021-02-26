Just before the Civil War, John Brown attempted to incite insurrection and was hanged. On Jan. 6, Trump did incite an insurrection that cost lives, injuries and destruction to our Capitol.
After weeks of setting it up with his lies and encouraging his followers to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue and “fight like hell,” it all culminated in a full-blown assault on the Capitol building and Congress as the election was challenged again.
Still, he was given a “free pass” by Senate Grand Old Party members with the exception of seven brave Republicans who believed in doing the right thing and voted to hold Trump accountable for his actions.
I wonder how these 43 Republicans would've voted if the source of incitement had been a Democrat. The Senate found Bill Clinton guilty of a far less crime than what Trump committed — and yet only seven brave Republicans voted to hold Trump accountable.
They're now in danger of being censured by their fellow Republicans and even asked to resign from the Republican Party because they stood up for right and the American people.
It's time to get back to being Americans instead of choosing to win no matter the cost.
L. Davied Bond
Bacliff
(3) comments
L. Davied Bond writes: "They’re now in danger of being censured by their fellow Republicans and even asked to resign from the Republican Party because they stood up for right and the American people."
Anti-Trumpers may think so but it's simply not true. Their constituents will take of them.
Stop your lies.....
It should be very humiliating and irresponsible for a LEFTIST to talk about the GOP putting patriotism over party when they go around, by hooking &crooking trying to tear this country down! If they are not opening up our borders, letting anyone from anywhere cross-over, they are letting criminals out of jail, & turning our cities into sanctuary, lawless, crime-filled hell-holes! If not that they are killing jobs, or giving them away to Red China and other rogue nations while simultaneously paying NATO'S & the European Union's bills as they squander their money on themselves!
In the LEFT'S spare time they are encouraging & supporting the GENOCIDE of MINORITIES by abortion & Infanticide, along with inducing and encouraging them to be, and remain in mediocrity by mandating they attend bad schools with no school choice, nor even allowing the voucher system! They finance the mediocrity of minorities by free stuff, food stamps and welfare. Lastly, the hypocrisy of the DEMOCRATIC LEFT is overwhelming! It would seem everyone of them you speak to is.worried about the GOP, and not that [censored] organization who use to hold SLAVES, and still do,... but in a different way!
They use to control African-American for their free labor, now they control African-Americans and Hispanics for their VOTES & POLITICAL support! If you closely watch how the LEFT operates now it is more than similar to how they manipulated minorities on the OLD Plantations back in SLAVERY TIME!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.