In response to the editorial by Michael A. Smith ("Dems' flight over voting bills also political theater," The Daily News, July 17-18): Congratulations, and thank you for what I think was a very objective and straightforward approach to the voting bills issue. While I'm not sure we want to do away with poll watchers, I agree they shouldn't be disruptive.
The only exception I might have is the statement, "That's especially true given the complete absence of a voter fraud problem demanding correction." I don't believe that any such thing has yet to be proven, though it has been stated a million times by people who have no way of knowing that. Referring to all the court cases that have been thrown out needs to be looked at from the point of view that, until the most recent cases, they were rejected without real consideration or much of any evidence being reviewed.
Thank you again. I believe that if you ran for office from this central position, you would most certainly get elected.
Ken Davis
Bayou Vista
