In response to the editorial by Michael A. Smith ("Texas must get its marijuana laws out of the weeds," The Daily News, Dec. 9): I believe that smoking pot is a thing that I can't do anything about, but I don't want it to be on the road with someone that's impaired in any way — be it pot or booze. There must be some kind of controls somewhere.
Next it may be only to try someone if they only steal $500 or just shoot at me once.
How much does Michael A. Smith smoke a day?
Clyde Holt
League City
Below are some of the rules in Colorado. If you check other states that allow marijuana, they most likely have laws equal to Colorado's. If it passes in Texas, you can expect laws would be passed to regulate it.
Check local laws and policies
The laws listed here are for the state. Cities, counties, schools, universities and employers may set their own rules and consequences. Check how marijuana laws differ in each county or town before you use.
Driving while impaired is illegal and unsafe
Getting high before you drive can get you arrested for a driving under the influence (DUI) charge. This is true even though marijuana use is legal for adults in Colorado.
Similar to alcohol, there’s an established impairment level for marijuana in Colorado.
By law, drivers with 5 nanograms of delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) per milliliter of whole blood can be prosecuted for DUI.
Even if marijuana is used medically, officers can arrest you for impaired driving.
No open containers:
Neither drivers nor passengers are allowed to open any marijuana packaging and use the product while in a vehicle.
You can be charged with a traffic offense if the marijuana product seal has been broken, some of the product has been consumed and there’s evidence that it was used in the car.
Check out the Colorado Department of Transportation’s “Drive High, Get a DUI” campaign and read the frequently asked questions for more information on marijuana and driving in Colorado.
Leaving the state with any marijuana product is against the law.
You can’t bring marijuana to Denver International Airport or any other airport.
Not in federal parks or on federal land:
Since marijuana is still illegal under federal law, you can’t use on federal land, including national parks and national forests. This includes ski slopes.
Buying and selling You must be 21:
It's illegal for people under 21 to buy, have or use retail marijuana.
It’s a felony for anyone to give or sell to, or share marijuana with, anyone under 21.
You must present a valid ID proving you’re 21 or older.
Limits to buying: Buy retail marijuana only from licensed retail stores.
Adults over the age of 21 can buy and possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana at a time.
Limits to selling:
Only licensed retailers can sell marijuana products.
Adults over 21 can give up to 1 ounce of marijuana to another adult 21 or older, but can’t sell marijuana. This includes homegrown product.
Mr. Holt I'm an old man never smoked a cigarette & I don't drink.
I certainly do not condone smoking
Marijuana.
I just think there are a lot of good kids in jail or prison for illegal use of marijuana. I think that is too harsh.
That's my thoughts.........
