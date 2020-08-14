Keri Heath's article regarding the Galveston Park Board's executive director's new contract with a salary increase from about $196,000 to $240,000 with Oct. 1, 2021, increase to $225,339, $240,00 Oct.1, 2022 and contract ending Sept. 30, 2023 is noteworthy ("Galveston Park Board executive director gets $40,000 raise over three years," The Daily News, Aug. 12).

Also impressed with vacation time increased to four weeks and severance increasing through the contract period. My question: Is this timely and unseemly with the decreased revenues due to COVID and financial hardships of others out of work?

At what cost will there be to the community, facilities and park board employees with this 22.4 percent salary increase to an already generous salary for the position. We'd like to know what the employees can look forward to on Oct. 1, 2021.

Ellen Christie

Galveston

