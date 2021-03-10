I wanted to express my displeasure in House Bill 3 working its way through the Texas Legislature on behalf of the people of this great state.
This act, at face, takes actionable items away from the legislature. This is against the Texas Constitution. Even worse than above is in removing authority from Texas and handing it over to federal and foreign authority.
It starts out by stating this act doesn't grant the governor the ability to enact law. However, four pages further into the document, it states this act carries the weight of law. In a later section still it provides penalties for persons breaking any edict given by the governor or his assigned minions during a pandemic.
Finally, this bill states it's retroactive to March 13, 2020. How convenient. This should be a siren the governor has overstepped his authority in shutting down Texas in the last 12 months.
Finally, this bill states if two-thirds vote in both houses is received, it takes effect immediately. If the necessary votes aren't received, it takes effect anyway on Sept. 1. Excuse me? No, this cannot stand and must be quashed before it even leaves committee consideration.
John Mann
Galveston
