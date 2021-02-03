In response to the letter by Sam Pedrotty ("We must demand Ted Cruz to resign immediately," The Daily News, Feb. 3): First of all, I'm a Democrat, and I've never been a fan of Ted Cruz, but I don't think trying to force him to resign would be a very useful endeavor.
He was lawfully elected and should be allowed to finish his term.
However, as Democrats, we need to focus on making sure he's not reelected. We also need to make sure that our reasons for his being defeated are reasons our Republican friends can embrace as being good for the state of Texas.
We should encourage them to nominate someone to replace him that cares more about their constituents than about themselves.
R. J. Bowen
League City
That might work Mr. Author of this Op-Ed. Would you like for us to start supporting the Systematic Genocide of African-American babies too, by Abortion and Infanticide? You never know? ".....You have not because you ask not!" ( James 4:2 ).
Note** If Democrats could vote Senator Cruz out of office, ...he probably would not be in office in the first place.
