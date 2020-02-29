I've been a Republican as long as I could vote. However, Republicans aren't immune from making mistakes, and we must constantly strive to hold ourselves accountable when it's necessary.
As The Daily News has reported, our county Republican Party chairwoman made a statement in a private message that was wrong. Intentional or not, the inflammatory statement sent a message to people in our community that they're not welcome in the Republican Party. I feel compelled to make it clear: Our party stands against intolerance.
If you agree with me, please vote for Dr. Pat McGinnis in Tuesday’s Republican primary election to be our next Galveston County Republican Party Chairman.
Danny Surman
Texas City
