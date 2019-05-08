In response to the story ("Isle could be home to first powdered alcohol maker," The Daily News, May 7): As a person who works in prevention I believe that there's a real danger to our children when it comes to powdered alcohol.
There's already a real struggle when it comes to alcohol and underage drinking that’s not powdered. Alcohol is illegal to sell to minors, but some do. It’s illegal for adults to provide alcohol to minors, yet some do.
With this being a novelty item, it would appeal to youth. This product would be easier to conceal, and if all they have to do is add water, what could be easier?
Another real possibility is the concern that children may try to even snort the product.
Today’s youth are inundated with so many new products and ideas such as vaping alcohol, and e-cigs such as Juuls that lead to addiction; let’s please not legalize yet another one.
Other states have decided to protect their youth by banning this product. My wish is that our legislators in Texas care enough about our youth to do so too.
Shari Phillips
Waxahachie
We should outlaw gasoline as well. Kids could inhale that too.
