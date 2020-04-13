First of all, it's time to not only acknowledge those who serve as first responders during this time of crisis, but we most also give credit to the teachers who have taken the obstacle of helping students in a challenging format that's still an unfamiliarized process. To these men and women, take time and thank them when you see them.
Now with that being said, this pandemic has definitely caused a huge problem to solve in the country today. We have people either acting childish over goods that they may or may not need that others do. As usual, you have people criticizing the president for lack of response for an uncontrollable issue.
Now isn't the time to play politics America.
We have a common problem that's hurting all of us regardless of anybody's political view. We need to join together and figure out how to stop the problem then move forward. The easiest way to solve this matter is to cooperate with each other. Only then can we be what we were founded to be, the United States of America.
Joseph Everett
Texas City
Novel concept; 'should have been addressed to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
How do you know when the COVID - 19 pandemic is on its way out?
When Democrats would rather take down Trump than take down the virus.
"Now isn't the time to play politics America." During the daily briefing Monday, Trump played a political ad, of his so called Covid19 accomplishments. [huh] UNBELIEVABLY OUTRAGEOUS [huh]
Good explanation Mr. Everett ...but a great man said this which applies here I believe:
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
"We cannot become what we need to be by remaining what we are.".....Max Depree
