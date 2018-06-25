The Associated Press and The Daily News is biased against Trump ("Trump orders halt to his family separation rule," The Daily News, June 21). The headline was way out of line. When was it his rule? What happened to Congress rule?
Clyde Holt
League City
(3) comments
The liberal media is the propaganda wing of the Democrat party. The top people in the liberal media are often retired Democrat party public service employees. They were DNC when employed in government and still are in the media. The higher they were in government the more they earn in the media.
EVERY ONE of the MSM channels and just about all the newspapers were only too happy to repeatedly play or provide written versions of this speech for the couple of weeks from the candidate giving it to the election.
Took 'em about, oh, 5 seconds after election night to run from it like the plague, flip it 180, and start 'resisting'.....
It would be funny if not so pathetic...and dangerous...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qBxZIuFZEmA
It was his administration's rule, if not his personal one. Family separations were precipitated by a Justice Department "Zero Tolerance" policy. Thankfully the administration has reversed itself.
