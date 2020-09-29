I urge you to vote for Craig Brown. He has spent many years learning and leading right here in Galveston.
He has served on the park board, the wharves board, on the city council and as mayor pro tem.
He’s worked under the watchful eye of the public for years, and we know how he works. He’s a proven commodity.
Vote for Craig Brown.
Mary Case
Galveston
