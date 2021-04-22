It has taken years for the Texas House to act on gun violence following the Santa Fe, El Paso and Odessa shootings by passing House Bill 1927, a bill allowing permit-less gun carry. Unfortunately, the bill does the opposite of what a gun safety bill should do: It puts Texans in more danger.
This extreme bill is now before the Texas Senate. It would allow anyone 21 and older to carry loaded handguns in public with no permit, background check or safety training. It removes safeguards against gun carry at schools, polling places, bars, courthouses and more. Enforcement will fall to school administrators, public servants and employees in small businesses like seawall retail shops and restaurants.
With permit-less carry, tourists from states and countries with reasonable gun laws would no longer view Galveston as a family-friendly destination and would stay away.
States that rolled back gun licensing laws saw gun homicides increase by 11 percent and violent crimes jump by 13 percent to 15 percent. Most law enforcement organizations oppose it. Do you want this for Texas? This gun violence survivor doesn't.
I urge everyone to call Sen. Larry Taylor at 512-463-0111 and tell him to oppose the dangerous HB-1927.
Christina Delgado
Santa Fe
Christina claims:
" It removes safeguards against gun carry at schools, polling places, bars, courthouses and more. "
Did you read the bill? I don't think so.
Texas HB 1927
SECTION 16. Section 229.001(b), Local Government Code, is amended to read as follows:
(b) Subsection (a) does not affect the authority a municipality has under another law to:
(6) regulate the carrying of an air gun or firearm, other than a handgun carried by a person not otherwise prohibited by law from carrying a handgun , at a:
(A) public park;
(B) public meeting of a municipality, county, or other governmental body;
(C) political rally, parade, or official political meeting; or
(D) nonfirearms-related school, college, or professional athletic event;
(7) in accordance with Section 411.209, Government Code, regulate the carrying of a firearm by any person;
(8) regulate the hours of operation of a sport shooting range, except that the hours of operation may not be more limited than the least limited hours of operation of any other
business in the municipality other than a business permitted or licensed to sell or serve alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption;
(9) regulate the carrying of an air gun by a minor on:
(A) public property; or
(B) private property without consent of the property owner; or
(10) except as provided by Subsection (d-1), regulate or prohibit an employee's carrying or possession of a firearm, firearm accessory, or ammunition in the course of the employee's official duties."
"SECTION 23. Section 46.03, Penal Code, is amended by amending Subsections (a), (c), (e-1), (e-2), and (g) and adding Subsections (a-2), (a-3), (a-4), and (g-2) to read as follows:
(a) A person commits an offense if the person intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly possesses or goes with a firearm, location-restricted knife, club, or prohibited weapon listed in Section 46.05(a):
(1) on the physical premises of a school or educational institution, any grounds or building on which an activity sponsored by a school or educational institution is being conducted, or a passenger transportation vehicle of a school or educational institution, whether the school or educational institution is public or private, unless......"
There's a lot more, Please read the bill before commenting on it.
https://capitol.texas.gov/tlodocs/87R/billtext/html/HB01927E.htm
