The Galveston and La Marque alumnae chapters of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will hold an annual Founders Day celebration at noon March 16 at the Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston.
U.S. Rep. Marcia L. Fudge will be the featured guest speaker. Fudge represents Ohio’s 11th Congressional District and served as mayor of Warrensville Heights, Ohio, from Jan. 16, 2000 to Nov. 18, 2008. She also served as the 21st national president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority from 1996 to 2000.
The sorority was founded Jan. 13, 1913, on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. Galveston native Jessie McGuire Dent was one of the 22 founding college women.
So, please join us on March 16. Tickets are $60 and may be purchased from any member of the Galveston Alumnae Chapter or you may contact Alicia Johnson at 409 939-9461, or Vickie Colenburg at 281 705-7217.
Tommie D. Boudreaux
Galveston Alumnae Chapter
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.
