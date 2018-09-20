John R. Cobarruvias’ comments about detectors will not curing gun violence are correct; however, busting Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s chops over the offer to give 10 of them to Santa Fe schools is not warranted (Metal detectors don't add up to less gun violence," The Daily News, Sept. 19).
Obviously, Patrick is not his hero, but the detectors are not meant to cure the world’s violent tendencies.
Detectors, along with proper security measures, will at least keep children safe in their schools, just as they do in an airport. It is not just a false sense of security, as Cobarruvias suggests. Yes, it is expensive, Cobarruvias, but until you and naysayers like you come up with a better plan, it is a viable idea. It will cost the taxpayers tons, but aren’t our children worth the expense?
Obviously, there is another agenda in his guest column. Gun control maybe? It doesn’t work either because you can’t legislate morality. So, instead of busting Patrick’s chops for suggesting a proven security plan that does work, support it until you have a better idea.
Chris Hines
La Marque
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.