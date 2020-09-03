In response to the letter by George Parsons III (“Who’s ‘the beast’ they’re referring to?” The Daily News, Aug. 27): What a raconteur; such a wit.
I can understand your being conflicted. Both the president, Donald J. Trump, and the limousine were built to withstand the relentless attacks inflicted upon them.
I think I can also understand your reluctance to use the president’s name. You evidently still can’t accept the fact that he won the election.
Christine Rodriguez
Galveston
God sent us a "Bull in the China Shop" for a reason. Trump is the right man for these times. You may disagree with him, you may not like his style but he's getting things done.
