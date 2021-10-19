Plans for the 20,000 square feet of exhibits at the National Naval Museum at Seawolf Park include films providing a pictorial history of the Cavalla, Stewart and Texas; the development of armor and armor-piercing projectiles; the “cat and mouse” warfare between submarines and convoy escorts; and the dramatic changes in naval warfare, technology and strategy between World War I and World War II.
A special exhibit explores the duel just offshore between the famous Confederate raider Alabama and Union gunboat Hatteras and the ingenuity of the “Cottonclad” gunships in the Battle of Galveston.
What explains the line of school buses waiting to enter the parking lot are the educational exhibits, many of them interactive, that use the design and function of naval vessels to teach concepts in engineering, physics, chemistry, biology, engineering, astronomy, mathematics and robotics in a way that it is not only instructive but entertaining and downright fun.
All visitors seem moved by the "these gave all" alcove, where in-depth biographical sketches bring to life the more than 33,000 Texans who gave their lives in defense of their country and the extraordinary heroes memorial pictorial that pays tribute to the 75 Texans awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor.
(1) comment
Still no word on who will be paying for the museum.
