Charles Killebrew’s letter (“Trump was impressive, as seen in the number of votes,” The Daily News, Nov. 12) gives us much insight into him and about 40 million Republicans who will not accept mandate of the majority of Americans.
Department of Homeland Security has stated “this election was the most secure in history.”
Four years ago, I accepted Hillary Clinton’s defeat and Trump’s election. I was beyond unhappy, but I knew that the system worked and that I needed to “get on with it.”
Killebrew will never be able to accept the outcome of this election, that Trump lost or that the Democrats didn't cheat. He and those that think like him are doing Americans an incredible disservice and putting America at risk. How sad.
Tonka Lane
Galveston
Be patient, Tonika.
What you're telling me is to accept that fraud is the new norm for electing presidents in this country. Has there been fraud in the past? Yes. But I don't have to accept it.
For FOUR years, Liberals dragged this country into hearings - each which exonerated Trump of Russian collusion : Senate Judiciary, FBI, House Judiciary, Mueller. Not satisfied the Trump haters impeached him which led to a not guilty verdict in the Senate.
the fraud in this election cycle is there. Let justice run its course. And don't you DARE tell me I am undermining this country. That's very Fascist of you.
LET FREEDOM RING!
Trump kept giving the democrats reasons to drag him through hearings, the Ukraine call, the Russian assistance in the election, making children at the border orphans because their parents can’t be found, hiding his income and tax fraud. The Trump campaign wanted to collude with the Russians, but they were too stupid to do it. Now come on Carlos you can do math. These folks that blindly follow every conspiracy are the same ones who drink Kool in Guyana, dress in sweat suits and take cyanide so they can ascend to the mother ship and let their leader brand them with a hot iron. Your whole response makes you look like a fool, and I know you are not a fool. You have just been sucked in by a film flam man. Also I don’t have my glasses on but I think you misspelled the name of the author of the original letter.
