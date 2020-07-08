In response to two commentaries, especially the ones that were anti-Republican by John R. Cobarruvias ("What has happened to the Republican Party?" The Daily News, July 8) and Madison Searle ("'Injustice' column was chicanery of omission and commission," The Daily News, July 8): It reminds me of something our past President Ronald Reagan said: "The only trouble with our liberal friends is they know so much that isn't so."
Pat Trevisani
La Marque
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.