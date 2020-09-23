Is it possible that raising taxes on “big corporations” actually hurts our lower-income citizens the most?
Businesses stay in business by recovering their cost to operate through the price they sell their products.
Raise taxes on business, and they raise the price of things they sell. Guaranteed.
Now who is hit hardest with price increases? Is it the person who makes $100,000 per year? Or is it the person who lives on Social Security at $12,000 per year or someone who's paid minimum wage?
The price increase is equal for all. However, the higher-income person can better absorb price increases. Lower-income people are always hit harder.
Have you ever heard a politician state, “I will not tax you, I’ll tax the other guy.” Always remember, we, the consumer, are “the other guy.” No exception.
Please don’t fall for the idea that raising taxes on the other guy will not hurt you. It will always come back to you through the price you pay for any good or service. Guaranteed.
Those who can least afford price increases are the hardest hit.
Andrew Broussard
Friendswood
