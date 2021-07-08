The Galveston City Council has revised City Ordinance No. 21 in response to residents' complaints about the traffic and safety issues raised regarding the proliferation of golf carts on the seawall. The current ordinance prohibits golf carts from roads with speeds greater than 35 mph and Avenues O and P.
The revision expanded and clarified those prohibitions to include the Pelican Island Causeway and “streets designated as part of the state highway system.”
Understandably, golf carts shouldn't be on major thoroughfares obstructing traffic flow and creating safety hazards. But this action excludes Seawall Boulevard, one of the busiest thoroughfares in the city. The city council is in effect incentivizing east-west island traffic to move from the commercial 35 mph Seawall Boulevard onto the residential 30 mph Avenues O and P through our neighborhoods where our children and grandchildren play.
And, this action is being taken in the name of “safety?” I don’t think so.
The city council should rescind their changes to Ordinance No. 21 and stop putting Seawall Boulevard rental commercial business interest over that of resident voters and taxpayers and simply get the golf carts off Seawall Boulevard.
Richard Cacioppo
Galveston
