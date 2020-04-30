Media bias is alive and well. All you need to see is how the sexual assault accusations against Joe Biden are being handled and compare it to how the accusations against Brett Kavanaugh were handled by all but one network. Guess which one?
See how it's being covered by the newspapers, this one included. You don't see any headlines here.
This press coverage we have today is just like Pravda or Tass. They don't report the news, they carry the Democrat party line.
Pete Nanos
Galveston
(4) comments
Bailey, Pete wrote "See how it's being covered by the newspapers, this one included." You cite more non-newspapers than newspapers. And only a handful of newspapers.
No one ever wins an argument with a crazy person, nor an imbecile. Seems the tribe is getting a bit edgy as of late. [whistling]
Allow me to sorta amend what Mr. NANOS wrote in is Op-ed to say, " Look at all the "Me Too"crowd and those who said a woman must be believed when they bring such an accusation of sexual misconduct like Ms. Reade did, and go check the same ones who have turned 180 degrees now. What happened? Oh, they believed the bad things against Justice Kavanaugh even though the accuser had no direct memory of times, places, and peripheral happenings or evidence to back her story. Ms. Reads filed a police report! She reported the incident to Senate Staff people when it happened and they reassigned her for her troubles and did NOTHING! She told friends and family members who were, and are still members of the Democratic Party, and her mother made a telephone call live to the Larry King show, asking his advice concerning what actions could her daughter take in opposing one of the most powerful politicians on Capital Hill at the time! They found it on You Tube! Now, somebody tell me that is not bias, or political. I'll wait! ...while I'm waiting, who out there would like for a daughter, a wife, a mother, sister of any female member of your family to be treated like this with this much evidence, or a son treated like Kavanaugh was treated ..without a smidgen of evidence? I rest my case. One of the reasons people cried when I left law enforcement was because I got to the evidence, and sort our the lies, and put up rewards out of my own pockets for leads to either exonerate or charge! I did not care if you were Black, White, Brown, Yellow, Blue or POKA-DOT! I was there to serve and see justice done, and I did! So I don't have any tolerance for these Deep State, liars and crooks with authority...who goes around making a mockery out of Due Process which is part of the foundation of what this great country was built on!
