When is this madness going to stop?
The Democrats planted the seeds of impeachment shortly after Trump was elected. These seeds have sprouted and grown into full blown weeds not unlike "The Thing."
The seeds are eating the lifeblood of the American people.
And yes, they've even reached Galveston County.
Have you heard one local Democrat dispute the attempt to impeach? Local Democrats are no less guilty of this than the nationals if they don't dispute these actions.
Erwin Wiley
Santa Fe
