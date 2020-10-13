In the late 1980s, true and non-biased journalism died. Since the early '90s, the media has become disgustingly biased. They're trying to tell us what to believe and what our opinions should be.
When George H. W. Bush was president, according to the media, he could do nothing right. When Bill Clinton was president, according to the media, he could do nothing wrong. When George W. Bush was president, according to the media, he could do nothing right. When Barack Obama was president, according to the media, he could do nothing wrong — and if you disagreed with him, you were a racist.
Now Donald Trump is president, and according to the media, he can do nothing right. If you disagree with him you're a true American patriot, and if you agree with him, you're a racist.
It's time to stop letting the media tell us what to believe and what our opinions should be. Please vote, but more importantly vote your beliefs and opinions. God bless America.
Raymond Summers
Texas City
(1) comment
Yes, I remember the daily diatribes on Fox News (highest ratings of any network), and Rush Limbaugh and Hannity on the radio (two highest rated radio shows) going on and on about how great Obama was. You'd think in 8 years they would have found something to complain about.
