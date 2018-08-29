The city of Galveston needs to prune the new oak trees on Broadway. The next hurricane is going to topple most of them if they are left as is.
This city is good about planting trees and shrubs — and then walking away from them. Landscaping requires constant care. Millions of dollars were spent to make the Broadway median something Galvestonians can be proud of. Let’s get something done about this.
Also, it is evident that numerous old palms in the median on 25th Street are dead. I don’t think they are going to sprout new growth. Our city asks its residents to take care of their property, lets hope our city will get busy caring for its property.
Matt Fondren
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.