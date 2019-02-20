Friday marks the third annual National Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day. A common, but little-known condition, heart valve disease occurs when one or more of the heart’s four valves is damaged. This can result in major complications, possibly death.
As many as 11 million Americans suffer from heart valve disease. Yet, 3 in 4 people have little to no knowledge about it. Even worse, 25,000 people die every year from the ailment, although effective treatment is possible in most cases.
Recognizing the signs and knowing what might put you at risk is the first step.
People 75 and older and people with a history of heart conditions, are particularly vulnerable. Common symptoms include fatigue, dizziness, and shortness of breath, though some people might experience no symptoms at all. In this case, a simple check with a stethoscope can reveal a heart murmur, a common sign of heart valve disease.
I urge you to join the national discussion about heart valve disease. It could save you or a loved one’s life.
For more information, visit www.ValveDiseaseDay.org.
Sue Peschin
President and CEO for the Alliance for Aging Research
Washington, D.C.
