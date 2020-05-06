Hydroxychloroquine isn’t a cure for COVID-19 or any of the off-label illnesses it’s prescribed for. Doctors don’t claim aspirin is a cure for anything either. Both are prescribed to help, not cure.
Trump and most doctors think hydroxychloroquine helps COVID-19 victims by slowing the viral progress enough, so that they have a better chance of recovery. Side effects are less than those found in aspirin and are rare and insignificant.
Anti-Trump Democrats claiming Trump said it’s a cure or say hydroxychloroquine has dangerous side effects are lying. They know they're lying but are convinced some stupid Democrat voters will believe anything they say.
Truth is wasted on liberals.
Gary Miller
Texas City
