I'm writing to express my disappointment in the headline used after the Texan’s playoff loss ("Chopped down," The Daily News, Jan. 13).
The Daily News has always taken a strong stand against racism in any form — no matter how unpopular their view might have been. In the case of Donald Neely last fall, many Galvestonians just didn’t get the point and supported the officer's actions without question. The Daily News stuck to its moral compass and pointed out what the issues were in a fair and rational manner.
Now it appears that it's The Daily News that just doesn’t get the point.
In the case of the American Indian you've chosen to look the other way. Despite numerous protests nationally over the past few years regarding the use of American Indian stereotypes in sports and in society in general, The Daily News chose to use one in large bold letters.
This paper is better than this. Please take a step back and re-examine your values and responsibilities to the community.
William Bower
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.