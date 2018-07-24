Why is our Texas congressman meeting with Russian spies? On Sunday, we learned that Randy Weber met with Alexander Torshin, who is also reputed to have ties to the Russian mafia in April 2015.
Torshin and Maria Butina traveled to the United States in spring of 2015 and spoke with high level treasury officials in an effort to improve U.S.-Russia relations. Butina is accused of conspiring to infiltrate the National Rifle Association and influence U.S. policy toward Russia.
There are 535 members of Congress. Weber is the only elected official named so far. Weber also has an A rating from the NRA. Constituents deserve detailed answers as to what transpired during the meeting and why it happened in the first place.
Teresa Kumelski
League City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.