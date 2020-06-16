Last month, protesters mad about stay-at-home orders because of the COVID-19 pandemic were carrying semi-automatic rifles, and the police just left them alone.
This month, protesters mad about police violence and systemic racism, gathered in the streets to peacefully protest. They were trapped in a "kettle," surrounded by riot police, mounted police, prison riot squads, park police, metro police, Secret Service, the National Guard, 82nd Airborne, troops without insignia and all armed with pistols, shotguns, full-auto and sniper rifles, tasers, pepper balls, flash-bang grenades, plastic shrapnel, grenade launchers and CS tear gas, low-flying helicopters and armored vehicles.
Rather than stopping looting and protecting vulnerable targets, the cops rioted; imposed early curfew and pounced on the protestors; shoving, pushing, knocking them down, hitting them with batons, shields, mace, tasers and pepper spray. The police threw bicycles, ran them over with horses and patrol cars, in short — wailed on them.
What did the protestors do? They sang songs and carried signs, marched and chanted, cried and fell. They may have broken windows, looted stores and burned buildings. We got lucky they didn’t do more damage. Wouldn’t it have been simpler to listen, respect and protect?
John Machol
Galveston
