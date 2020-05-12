Hooray for two items on Tuesday’s commentary page in The Daily News that spoke plain English and offered common sense.
James S. Goodwin challenges us all to return to our best and act as Americans seeking liberty and justice rather than as pawns reacting in destructive, tribal memberships ("COVID-19 pandemic is a human challenge, not tribal").
And, David Hardee’s proposal asking citizens of the county to reject 2020 property tax appraisals and revise the current appraisal system, its oversight and its methods ("Appraisal district is abusing taxpayers"). I’d like to see a strong public debate and then have an opportunity to vote on his proposals that would help correct abuses and excesses.
Geoffrey Gwynne
Friendswood
