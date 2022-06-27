I will not be celebrating July 4 this year or likely any year hereafter; at least a long as my government considers me, born female, to be a second-class citizen to whom the rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are not afforded.

Dora Burke 

Galveston 

Carlos Ponce

Celebrate LIFE![beam]

George Croix

This IS the worst country in the world…except for all the other ones…

Gary Miller

This stupid b---h should move to N. Korea or Iran where she could learn her real value.

George Croix

Report yourself, Gary, and get rid of this..

imo.

