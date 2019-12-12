Remember when the Republican Party used to be the party of "law and order?"
Yeah. Good times.
Now they're simply the party of Trump.
John R. Cobarruvias
Houston (Clear Lake)
Remember when the Republican Party used to be the party of "law and order?"
Yeah. Good times.
Now they're simply the party of Trump.
John R. Cobarruvias
Houston (Clear Lake)
(1) comment
Hopefully Trump's Republican party is going to bring law and order to H. Clinton, J. Biden, H. Biden and the slime left in the Justice Dept. and the FBI. E G Wiley
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.